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Home / The School Tribune / Third edition of SPSMUN 3.0 concludes

Third edition of SPSMUN 3.0 concludes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:10 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, concluded the third edition of SPSMUN 3.0, a three-day Model United Nations conference, that witnessed participation from over 1,000 aspiring diplomats, policymakers, and young leaders. Delegates debated global issues across nine committees, showcasing diplomacy, leadership, and critical thinking. The conference was led by Secretary-General Asmi Khiwani and an efficient Secretariat. Among the major award winners, Somalia-1 (UNSC), United Arab Emirates (UNGA), Australia (UNHRC), Congo (WHO), Binoy Viswam (AIPPM), Prajna (IPC–Journalism), Girija (IPC-Photography), Gujarat Titans (IPL), and Miley Cyrus (The Fame Files) received the Best Delegate or Best Team honours. Managing Director Reekrit Serai congratulated all participants and emphasised the importance of nurturing ethical, compassionate, and visionary leaders. The conference concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony celebrating excellence, collaboration, and global citizenship.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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