Third edition of SPSMUN 3.0 concludes

Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, concluded the third edition of SPSMUN 3.0, a three-day Model United Nations conference, that witnessed participation from over 1,000 aspiring diplomats, policymakers, and young leaders. Delegates debated global issues across nine committees, showcasing diplomacy, leadership, and critical thinking. The conference was led by Secretary-General Asmi Khiwani and an efficient Secretariat. Among the major award winners, Somalia-1 (UNSC), United Arab Emirates (UNGA), Australia (UNHRC), Congo (WHO), Binoy Viswam (AIPPM), Prajna (IPC–Journalism), Girija (IPC-Photography), Gujarat Titans (IPL), and Miley Cyrus (The Fame Files) received the Best Delegate or Best Team honours. Managing Director Reekrit Serai congratulated all participants and emphasised the importance of nurturing ethical, compassionate, and visionary leaders. The conference concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony celebrating excellence, collaboration, and global citizenship.

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