Two students of the school, Ishrat Sandhu and Utkarsh, secured the third prize in Vigyan Yatra, a prestigious science exhibition hosted by Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s Mehta Vidyalaya in New Delhi. The recognition comes after intense competition with entries from Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan schools across the nation in the national-level exhibition. Ishrat and Utkarsh were honoured with certificates and cash award of Rs 1,000 each. Project guide and school physics teacher Uday Mishra received the certificate of appreciation. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated both the achievers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.