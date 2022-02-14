This Govt school is a lesson in neglect

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 14

The Government Senior Secondary School in the Indira Nagar is functioning in unhealthy and unsafe conditions for the students. The dilapidated school building is in need of urgent renovation. This is among eight government schools in the district that have been included in the list of buildings needed to be rebuilt or replaced.

‘’The school building which is in a decaying state is located on a spot that has a sewage drain underneath and high-voltage power lines running overhead. All this has been revealed in a reply to an RTI query made by Kailash Sharma an office-bearer of the Abhibhawak Ekta Manch (AEM), a parents body. Though the RTI reply was provided last year, it has been revealed that the school premises is still functional on a plot having a size of 1226.6 sq. yards (23x 480 sq. feet) which is very small in comparison to the norms set by the government for a senior secondary school.

The school has only 12 rooms for a total of 565 students. With the plaster of walls in the classrooms peeling the students and the staff are at risk here all the time. Adding that it was perhaps the only school in the district that was situated on a land which had a drain passing underneath, sources in the department concerned said that this is among two schools in the district, which had been ordered to be shifted elsewhere, but this has not been done so far.

As many as eight schools of the district had been included in the dilapidated building list having a total of 55 schools across the state. This list was presented in court during the hearing of a petition lodged by the AEM. These include the government schools of Indira Nagar, Press Colony, NIT- 1, Tikona Park, Sector- 9, Badoli village and two schools in Old Faridabad.

An Education Department official, however, said, "While the construction of new buildings of six government schools of Anangpur, Mohna, Chhainsa, Faridpur, Dayalpur and Tigaon had either been completed or is nearing completion, work on construction or replacement of buildings other schools is underway".