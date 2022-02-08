Those engaging children in poll campaign to face music

Amritsar, February 8
The DIstrict Election Commission swung into action after reports of children being 'hired' for election campaigning surfaced. The commission prohibited child labour during campaign with a stern warning that violators would be punished.
Children "employed" by some tent owners were seen settling and arranging chairs, especially in remote parts of the district.
Many of them were also been "hired" to serve water, tea and coffee during small meetings. Those in the know-how of the development flayed the attempt to engage children and said children in order to supplement their family income were being hired on daily wages. Earlier, they used to be engaged during harvesting as well.
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira says: “As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), child labour is strictly prohibited during the election campaign and strict action would be taken if any candidate or party employs child labour during the election campaign,” he said.
Legal action to be initiated
The District Electoral Officer said action would be taken against those involved in transporting propaganda or propaganda materials from children or engaging in child labour in election-related activities. He directed all candidates and political parties to strictly comply with the rules in this regard.
