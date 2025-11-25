DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Three-day annual sports programme at Divine Glory Public School

Three-day annual sports programme at Divine Glory Public School

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three-day annual sports programme of Divine Glory Public School, Dhanaura, was a huge success, with students from Class Nursery to X participating in various events. The programme kicked off with a march past and a pledge to play with sportsman spirit. The final day featured an Inter House Kabaddi competition and Nilakshi and Prikshit were honoured as best athletes of the year. Bhumi house took home the 'Best House of the Year' trophy. Brijesh Kapil congratulated the winners and encouraged students to join games to stay healthy and fit.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts