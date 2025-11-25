Three-day annual sports programme at Divine Glory Public School

Three-day annual sports programme of Divine Glory Public School, Dhanaura, was a huge success, with students from Class Nursery to X participating in various events. The programme kicked off with a march past and a pledge to play with sportsman spirit. The final day featured an Inter House Kabaddi competition and Nilakshi and Prikshit were honoured as best athletes of the year. Bhumi house took home the 'Best House of the Year' trophy. Brijesh Kapil congratulated the winners and encouraged students to join games to stay healthy and fit.

Advertisement