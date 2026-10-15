Three-day Model United Nations Conference held

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, organised a three-day Model United Nations (MUN) Conference 2026. The conference was inaugurated by chief guest Dr Vishal Garg, who emphasised diplomacy, leadership and youth participation in addressing global challenges. More than 350 students from reputed schools across the Tricity participated as delegates, representing different countries and debating pressing international issues. The opening ceremony featured a vibrant cultural programme celebrating India’s rich heritage. The second day witnessed engaging committee sessions in which students showcased their research, debating and public-speaking skills. A lively social evening added to the camaraderie among participants. The conference concluded with a grand closing ceremony and prize distribution, recognising outstanding delegates with Best Delegate, High Commendation and Special Mention awards. Principal Amanpreet Kaur appreciated the organising team and teachers for their efforts. The conference provided students with valuable learning experiences, enhanced their global awareness and created cherished memories.
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