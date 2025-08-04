DT
Three-day training programme at Kendriya Vidyalaya

Three-day training programme at Kendriya Vidyalaya

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
A three-day training programme for master trainers under the Rasthtriya Karmyogi Janseva Programme was formally inaugurated at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh. The programme started with lightning of lamp and ‘swagat geet’. The Deputy Commissioner, KVS, RO, Chandigarh, delivered a welcome address and encouraged all participants to show keen attitude to learn innovative methods of administration and management to facilitate all stakeholders a cooperative and conducive environment. Course Director BL Marodia (Director, ZIET, Gwalior) in his session gave insight into the motive and expectation of the Rasthriya Karmyogi Programme for all public servants. Another course director PIT Raja (Deputy Commissioner, KVS, RO, Silchar) delivered an insightful presentation on work ethics and being approachable to masses. Many interactive tasks and games were part of today’s training. Venue Principal Subhash Chand said the interactive training programme that includes 33 Principals of different KVs from many regions will be conducted for three days.

