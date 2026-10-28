Tie-and-dye activity held

Career Academy School, Patiala, organised a hands-on tie-and-dye activity for students of the Middle Wing (classes VI–VIII) under the Kaushal Bodh programme. The activity aimed to foster creativity, develop practical skills and promote awareness of sustainable practices through traditional fabric-dyeing techniques. Students learnt various methods of folding, twisting and tying fabric to create unique patterns. They experimented with natural colouring agents such as turmeric and tea leaves, observing how different materials produced varied shades and designs. The activity provided students with an opportunity to explore traditional art and craft while enhancing their fine motor skills, patience and artistic expression. It also highlighted the importance of eco-friendly practices and the responsible use of natural resources.

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