Time management is a way to plan and organise time so that most work could be done in the least time possible. Good time management enables you to work smarter rather than harder. Managing time helps us schedule and get closer to our goals. Time management will lead to increased productivity and save time. We can avoid physical and mental stress if we are good at managing our time. It will help us to be more creative, happy and successful in the future.By managing time effectively,one can have more control of day to day activities as per his own wish.It helps us to boost our self confidence. Proper time management is necessary for people of all ages. People should adopt proper time management right from the beginning.
Rohan 5-E, Shemrock School, Mohali
