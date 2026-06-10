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Home / The School Tribune / Tiny stars of RK International School stage play on environmental protection

Tiny stars of RK International School stage play on environmental protection

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:31 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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The tiny stars of the UKG class at RK International School, Nabahi, celebrated World Environment Day by presenting an inspiring and entertaining play focused on environmental protection. Through their adorable performances, confident dialogues and enthusiastic participation, the young students delivered a powerful message about keeping the Earth clean and green. Dressed creatively and performing with great enthusiasm, the children highlighted the importance of planting trees, reducing pollution and caring for nature. Their innocent yet meaningful presentation won the hearts of everyone present and served as a reminder that even small steps can help protect the environment. The school appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers for organising such a thoughtful activity and for encouraging environmental awareness among children from an early age. Echoing the spirit of the occasion, the message conveyed was: “The Earth is in our hands today, so that it can remain in our children’s hands tomorrow.”

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