Tiny tots celebrate Halloween

The tiny tots of Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali, celebrated Halloween. The school campus came alive with spooky decorations, pumpkins, cobwebs and cheerful ghosts, creating a fun-filled Halloween atmosphere. Children came dressed as witches, ghosts, super heroes and other creative characters, adding colour and charm to the event. The event aimed to promote creativity, confidence and cultural understanding among children. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retired) congratulated the students for organising such a lively and educational event that combined fun with learning.

