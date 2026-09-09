Tiny tots celebrate Janmashtami

Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, celebrated Janmashtami. Students from Playway to Class II came dressed as Radha and Krishna, adding a festive charm to the celebration. Children presented beautiful poems, songs and dances and enthusiastically participated in the ‘Matki Phod’ activity. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Nain shared inspiring thoughts about Krishna’s life and teachings. The celebration was an enjoyable and memorable experience for the students.

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