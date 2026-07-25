Tiny tots of Blossom Convent School celebrate arrival of monsoon

The tiny tots of Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, celebrated the arrival of the monsoon with a colourful Umbrella Activity. Dressed in vibrant outfits and carrying colourful umbrellas, the children enthusiastically participated in the event, spreading joy across the campus. The programme was conducted by Kindergarten teachers Aamna, Preeti, Reena and Shalini. The Principal appreciated the efforts of teachers and encouraged students to learn through engaging and creative activities.

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