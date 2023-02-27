Tiny tots sensitised about personal safety

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, conducted a personal safety and awareness session for kindergarten students. The main aim of this activity was to teach these students simple rules about personal safety and ensure that they know their full name, address, names of their parents and who to call in an emergency. Teachers also sensitised the children on dealing with strangers and avoiding potential danger through role play. The tiny tots were also taught various ways of drawing attention of others when in danger with strangers.
