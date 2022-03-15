Tips to crack the comprehension passage like an ace!

Swati Rai

An unseen passage usually forms the first part of English language question paper in its reading section. The general format is that of a passage with a variety of questions on the understanding of the text .

The common advice is to read the passage twice before you start attempting. But before that, it is advisable to also read through all the questions given. A knowledge of the kind of questions usually asked, will also help in gauging the answers attempting them appropriately.

So, factual questions seek fairly straight answers from the ones mentioned in the text. It could be a historical date or any other data and fact from a paragraph.

The inferential questions or the HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) would be the ones seeking the test taker to read between the lines and arrive at an answer.

Vocabulary questions might seek answers on synonyms, antonyms and ‘which word in the text means…’ type of questions.

Also, sometimes, questions such as giving a title to a poem or text may also test the comprehension ability of the reader.

Analytical questions require reflection on possibilities given in the passage as also logical and reasoning ability based question.

A 360 degree view of the questions and the way to answering them will help in attempting the questions, well.

Therefore, a natural corollary of this would be to work on skills such as : Logical ability, vocabulary power, inferential skills, analytical ability, reasoning ability.

These skills cannot be gained overnight, therefore, a regular and engaged reading exercise in which with a pencil in hand, one marks the important passages and also as far as possible, reflects upon the page and writes a note or two on the text read, is a must. Merely developing one’s passive vocabulary skills will not aid in better comprehension skills. Actively using the new words marked and appropriate usage them in one’s regular interactions, is the need.

Some of the quick tips to ace attempting the unseen passage is to after having read the questions: First read the text as fast as possible and try to get the gist of the meaning. Perhaps the most significant is not to assume anything on the basis of personal belief. Keep referring to the paragraph when in doubt.

In multiple choice questions, you could do the process of elimination, which is to say the least suitable one goes out first.

A lot will also depend on the nature of the passage. These could be narrative- that relays a story or anecdote , descriptive text – passages that describe a scene or a place. Additionally factual ones share facts about a place city state or a phenomenon and analytical texts will also weigh upon the issue at hand and share insights. Sometimes one may also come across abstract passages that share opinion and ideas on some philosophical aspects such as life or living.

These are rare to find though. The development of the reading comprehension skill is an ongoing process, one which starts by dedicated reading every day!

Happy reading!

Swati Rai is a CELTA certified communication skills trainer. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/raiswatirai )