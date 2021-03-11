Towards a new beginning in a familiar space

"A new school year means new beginnings, new adventures, new friendships, and new challenges. The slate is clean and anything can happen."

DeniseWitmer

Schools always decide the capability and develop the overall personality of a child. Amidst the power of knowledge, we also have extracurricular activities and physical development. Schools also means being exposed to loads of opportunities and enjoyment.

It’s hard to believe that children had spent two years studying within the four walls of their homes, with lack of opportunities, enjoyment, physical well as mental development.

Nothing in life is more important than one’s own improvement and education Nowadays, the way of education has absolutely changed.

In place of traditional classrooms there are Google Classrooms. The audio-visual way has become more advanced and popular. More attention has been paid to take care of computers rather than ourselves.

Two years of the same routine, saying 'Good Morning' to our screens and phones and then to our parents and everyone around us. Consuming more energy on taking care of our Wi-Fis and Mobile Data than on studying and gaining knowledge, bunking classes with switched off cameras and microphones putting our feet up and enjoying the pleasure of life.

All this did disrupt our mental and physical development. But finally, after two years, news announcing the opening of schools came as an answer to our prayers. I was ecstatic to hear that schools were reopening but alsoin a blue funk about what would happen if Corona tightens its grip once again.

On the first day of school, everything went great even though we still had to take extra precautions. No entry for those having cough, cold or fever. We also had been asked to carry a precautionary mask to avoid transmitting our germs from our sneeze or cough, only if sneezed or coughed from a dust particle or so. Social-distancing has also become an essential part of life and we had to encourage it. After all, ‘prevention is better than cure’.

The truth is schools have plenty of activities to keep a child engaged, but it is taking time for students to adjust to the routine after a hiatus of two years.

Let’s try to cope as best as we can and enjoy going back to school after two years, new beginnings, new adventures, new friendships, and new challenges together.

Adah Vahi, Class VIIIA, The Gurukul, Panchkula