Toy Room and TLM Pitara inaugurated

DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, inaugurated its Toy Room and TLM Pitara. The Toy Room for pre-primary classes was inaugurated by Chairperson RC Jeewan and Manager Sween Puri, who interacted with the young learners and appreciated the thoughtfully designed space. Principal Anuja Sharma highlighted that the Toy Room promotes holistic development through dedicated areas for play, cognitive growth, emotional expression, physical development and joyful learning. The dignitaries also visited the school’s TLM Room, where innovative, child-centric teaching-learning materials created by teachers for Nursery to Class II were displayed. They appreciated the teachers’ creativity and encouraged them to continue developing contextual learning resources.
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