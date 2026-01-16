Traffic drill on road safety awareness organised

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised a traffic drill on road safety awareness. The drill was conducted in collaboration with the Chandigarh Traffic Police with the objective of creating awareness about road safety rules and responsible behaviour among students. Members of the Road Safety Campaign Club actively participated in the drill, during which traffic police officials demonstrated essential traffic rules, road signs, pedestrian safety measures, and correct road-crossing practices. Students were sensitised to the importance of wearing helmets and seatbelts, following traffic signals, and adhering to speed limits to ensure personal and public safety. The interactive session encouraged students to ask questions and understand real-life traffic situations, making the drill both informative and engaging. Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr Parveena John Singh stated that awareness and discipline on the road are crucial in shaping responsible citizens and preventing avoidable accidents. The initiative was widely appreciated and proved to be a meaningful step towards nurturing safety-conscious and disciplined future citizens.

Advertisement