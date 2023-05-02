Traffic safety rules awareness at Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

To create awareness about traffic safety rules, Roshan Singh from the traffic Police Department conducted a short talk at the school. Addressing the students, he explained about the need of awareness and the role they could play in reducing the number of accidents occurring on roads. The students were shown types of mandatory, cautionary and informatory traffic signs. They were also shown essential traffic signs for students/kids. Roshan Singh spoke about the hand signals used by the traffic police in India which ensured smooth traffic flow and safety on roads. He also spoke about the community policing wing, which was all about providing security and help to the people in need. The teachers also showed interest in the session. School Principal Vandna thanked the officials for organising this Traffic Awareness Programme.