DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Training of students selected for research camp starts

Training of students selected for research camp starts

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glynis Almeida, Ranjitha CS and Jose Sathiyadas of Mumbai ITT started the training of 25 students selected for the research camp started by an international organisation, Global Young Research Academy, at Seaba International School, Lehragaga, with the first Zoom meeting. For this project, there was a good interaction with external scientists under the supervision of SEABA teachers Neha Rani, Pinky Sharma and Jeevan Jyoti. The project has been designed to develop a research spirit in the new generation, for which social interaction is very important. Giving this information, school administrator Kanwaljit Singh Dhindsa said Ranjitha CS and Jose Sathiyadas of Kerala have selected many schools under this project in South India, but SEABA is the first and only school in North India, which will provide a constructive side to the thinking and creativity of the students.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts