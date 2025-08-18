Training of students selected for research camp starts

Glynis Almeida, Ranjitha CS and Jose Sathiyadas of Mumbai ITT started the training of 25 students selected for the research camp started by an international organisation, Global Young Research Academy, at Seaba International School, Lehragaga, with the first Zoom meeting. For this project, there was a good interaction with external scientists under the supervision of SEABA teachers Neha Rani, Pinky Sharma and Jeevan Jyoti. The project has been designed to develop a research spirit in the new generation, for which social interaction is very important. Giving this information, school administrator Kanwaljit Singh Dhindsa said Ranjitha CS and Jose Sathiyadas of Kerala have selected many schools under this project in South India, but SEABA is the first and only school in North India, which will provide a constructive side to the thinking and creativity of the students.

