Training programme on 'Environmental education and conservation of natural resources' held

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula, hosted a one-day training programme on ‘Environmental education and conservation of natural resources’. The resource persons, Vishwas Chadha and Payal Bedi, shared practical strategies to integrate sustainability into classroom practices. The programme proved to be highly enriching, motivating teachers to adopt environmentally responsible practices and instil the same into learners for a greener future.

