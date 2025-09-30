Training programme on 'Financial Literacy and Use of Digital Tools' organised

Advertisement
In collaboration with the CBSE, MDAV, Sector 22-A, Chandigarh, organised a training programme on ‘Financial Literacy and Use of Digital Tools’. Resource person Dheeraj Sharma guided teachers about smart finance planning and use of digital tools, and benefits of investing in mutual funds. The session encouraged teachers to develop saving habits and make informed investment decisions.
