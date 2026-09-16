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Home / The School Tribune / Training programme on promoting mental health and wellness organised

Training programme on promoting mental health and wellness organised

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:04 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A training programme on ‘Promoting Mental Health and Wellness among Students’ was organised at Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal. All teaching staff members participated in the programme, which was coordinated under the guidance of Sujata Gupta, Bharat Vikas Parishad, Madhav Branch, Karnal. The main speaker, Dr Neeraj Mathur, a freelance management consultant, holds degrees in Engineering, Psychology and Management. He has been associated with Vipassana meditation for the past 39 years and also serves as a teacher. Dr Mathur sensitised teachers to students’ mental, emotional and social well-being and highlighted the important role of teachers as mentors and trusted guides. He shared practical strategies for managing stress, anxiety and negative emotions while promoting empathy, positive thinking, self-awareness and effective communication. Principal Shalini Narang said, “The mental well-being of students is as important as their academic achievement. We are committed to providing a safe, positive and supportive environment where every student feels heard, respected and cared for.” The programme was a meaningful initiative towards creating a mentally healthy, empathetic and supportive school environment and promoting the holistic development of students.

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