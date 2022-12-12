Training pupils to be future-ready global citizens

What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

Post Covid-19 it has been a challenge to bring the students back into the system of traditional teaching /learning process. Bridging the learning gaps, working towards mental and physical being of all and continuing in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), the school has come a long way in achieving the learning outcomes. Here are some of the achievements of the past year:

Excellent result in CBSE Class X and XII exam

International Dimension in School Award (IDS) by The British Council — third in a row

Certificate of Merit by IMC Mumbai in the education category for 'Best Practices'

KAT EDU excellence Award 2021 for 'best institute in service of humanity during pandemic'

Covid-19 warrior award to Principal Jaya Bhardwaj

How are the 'lessons' of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

Remote learning had some important life lessons. Student engagement and a keen sense of responsibility for the teachers has been a major takeaway. Post Covid-19, it has been incorporated as part of the teaching /learning process. Mental well-being and physical fitness have now become an integral part of school programmes. Values like sustainability, minimalism and gratitude are inculcated and practiced through various community outreach programmes.

Vocational education classes/skill-building opportunities given to students? Training for financial market management, artificial intelligence, health and fitness and music are being imparted to the students from Class IX onwards. Skill-development opportunities at Atal Tinkering Lab, robotics and digital literacy besides the traditional areas are being provided to the pupils.

What is the teacher taught ratio in your school?

1:25.

NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

The NEP aims to work towards holistic development of the students. We share the vision and mission to prepare students as life-long learners who can collaborate and communicate to be successful at the global platform. The school undertakes various projects of national and international standing in collaboration with different agencies to train the students in this direction. The school is in the process of implementing the programmes, strategies and teaching methodologies as envisioned by the NEP.

Any special hand-holding initiative for underachievers?

We acknowledge multiple intelligence and work towards honing the skills of the students. If a child is found lacking in any specific area, the school has adequate arrangements of an in-house counselor and special educator to deal with such issues. Extra classes are conducted to look after the academic needs of the underachievers.

Your vision for students...

The students here are trained to be future-ready global citizens equipped with the skills to take on the challenges of life. Experiential learning takes the forefront in all school programmes.