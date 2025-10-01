DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Training session held for teachers

Training session held for teachers

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

St Mary’s School, Mohali, hosted an enriching training session for its teachers on the theme "Happy Classroom". The workshop, conducted by renowned science educator Abha Arora, aimed to empower teachers with practical strategies for creating joyful, engaging and stress-free learning environments. Abha emphasised on the importance of inquiry-based learning, positive teacher-student relationships and integrating creativity with academics. Through interactive discussions and hands-on demonstrations, she highlighted the benefits of a happy classroom in nurturing curiosity, critical thinking and emotional well-being. The session also explored innovative methods, such as art integration and mental health awareness, to promote holistic growth. The workshop proved highly impactful, motivating teachers to adopt new practices. Principal Bijumon Thomas and the staff expressed gratitude to Abha for sharing her expertise and inspiring a culture of joyful learning.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts