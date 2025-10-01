Training session held for teachers

St Mary’s School, Mohali, hosted an enriching training session for its teachers on the theme "Happy Classroom". The workshop, conducted by renowned science educator Abha Arora, aimed to empower teachers with practical strategies for creating joyful, engaging and stress-free learning environments. Abha emphasised on the importance of inquiry-based learning, positive teacher-student relationships and integrating creativity with academics. Through interactive discussions and hands-on demonstrations, she highlighted the benefits of a happy classroom in nurturing curiosity, critical thinking and emotional well-being. The session also explored innovative methods, such as art integration and mental health awareness, to promote holistic growth. The workshop proved highly impactful, motivating teachers to adopt new practices. Principal Bijumon Thomas and the staff expressed gratitude to Abha for sharing her expertise and inspiring a culture of joyful learning.

