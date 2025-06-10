DT
Training session on 'Classroom Management' at Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

Training session on ‘Classroom Management’ at Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
The school conducted an interactive and insightful training session on ‘Classroom Management’ for its teaching staff. The session was facilitated by Jaspreet, a renowned expert in teacher training, known for her impactful strategies in the field of education. The primary objective of the session was to equip educators with practical techniques to foster a positive, engaging, and productive learning environment. The session emphasised the importance of maintaining classroom discipline, effective time management, building strong teacher-student relationships, and creating structured and supportive learning environments. The workshop featured interactive activities, such as role plays, problem-solving exercises, and discussion-based strategies, enabling teachers to explore practical solutions for common classroom challenges. Principal of the school Dr Basundhara expressed her sincere gratitude to the resource person for sharing her expertise, and to the organising team for their efforts in making the session possible.

