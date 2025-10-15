Training session on ‘Theory of Knowledge’ conducted at Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

A one-day training session on ‘Theory of Knowledge’ was conducted at Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi. The session was facilitated by Masooma Singha, Principal of MR DAV School, Solan, an expert in physics, and Subha Rathore, a freelancer and a dedicated teacher with over three decades of experience in teaching chemistry. Both resource persons brought with them valuable insights and expertise on the topic. The session aimed to enhance educators’ understanding of ‘Theory of Knowledge’, its relevance across subject areas, and its critical role in developing analytical and reflective thinking among students. The resource persons provided a comprehensive overview of how knowledge is constructed. Interactive discussions, case studies, and group activities made the session engaging and thought-provoking. The participants gained a deeper appreciation for the interdisciplinary nature of ‘Theory of Knowledge’ and its application in promoting inquiry-based learning.

