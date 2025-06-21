DT
PT
Tranquil caress of music

Tranquil caress of music

My corner
article_Author
Saikrit Gulati
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST

Outdoor image of Asian, Indian young man plating guitar and singing while sitting on rock in river. One person, full length and horizontal composition with copy space.
‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ — these notes have thoroughly been ingrained in the upbringing of every Indian child. Perhaps our fond affection for music is perfectly reflected in this sense. It is thus safe to say that the soothing melodies form an indelible part of our entire lives.

Ask anyone about their methods of relaxation and you can be certain about one of the ways being listening to music. While for some the best way to unwind is jazz music, for others it may be tranquil Sufi music.

While letting the music flow and float around is a fascinating experience, playing a musical instrument is even more incredible. I am certainly not the most proficient guitar player but I can affirm the power of music from experience.

For me, learning to strum the strings of this beautiful instrument has been a memorable yet an equal tiring experience. Initially having aimed to become the best guitar player, I had to settle for multiple unsuccessful attempts where I would easily get frustrated as soon as the challenging part of playing the guitar kicked in.

Soon enough, I began to appreciate playing music purely for relaxation and reattempted learning guitar from my neighbourhood. Chuckles and fun banter made it easier for me to streamline and settle into the new class. While I impressed my teacher in the first few classes during the warm-up lessons, the level of the challenge increased exponentially. Having to balance the tedious practice with my academics got to me. It seemed like I would see another replay this time around as well.

But, I stuck to it. And ever since then music has reformed my life. To sing the praises of music (pun intended) can never be tiresome. However, in moments of happiness or extreme disappointment, music is a companion which will never desert you. The notes of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Dha Ni Sa’ are certainly our perfect companions.

Since then, the guitar has become the joy of my life. As we celebrate World Music Day on the 21st of June, the healing power of melody and beats must be appreciated with great fervour. Music must be incorporated as the quintessential means to further bolster our calm and our composure. Wishing all the lovers of music a happy International Music Day! Notes and melodies must always be cherished.

