Home / The School Tribune / Tree plantation drive at Emm Aar International School, Adampur

Tree plantation drive at Emm Aar International School, Adampur

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
The school, in collaboration with Canara Bank, Adampur Branch, conducted a tree plantation drive on the school campus with the aim of promoting environmental awareness and sustainability among students. The event was graced by the presence of a delegation, led by Vishwajeet Singh Raghuvansi, Regional Head, Jalandhar Regional Office, Canara Bank, along with Sanjay Goyal (Senior Manager), Mohit Mehta (Senior Manager), and Anurag Kumar (CSA), Canara Bank, Adampur Branch. Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon, Chairman, Mohit Shinde, CEO, and Rajinder Kumar, Principal of Emm Aar International School, were also present on the occasion. The students enthusiastically planted saplings on the school premises, taking a pledge to protect the environment. In a meaningful gesture, plant saplings were donated to students, encouraging them to nurture greenery at home and in the society.

