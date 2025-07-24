Tree plantation drive held

A tree plantation drive was conducted by St Xaviers’ High School, Panchkula, on the birthday of Headmistress Cynthea Shear. Students of classes IX and X along with the office-bearers of the Eco Club and teachers participated in greening the surroundings of the school. Shrubs, and trees, such as imly, jamun, amla, and hibiscus were planted in the school parking area and Sector 20, Panchkula, market place. The students participated with enthusiasm and pledged to take care of the trees they planted.

