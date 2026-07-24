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Home / The School Tribune / Tree plantation drive held at Noble Heart School

Tree plantation drive held at Noble Heart School

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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As part of the nationwide Van Mahotsav celebrations, primary students of Noble Heart School, Nayagaon, enthusiastically participated in a tree plantation drive to promote environmental conservation. An innovative nature-based craft activity was also organised for the tiny tots. Students learned about the importance of keeping the environment clean and green, as well as the vital role that trees play in maintaining ecological balance. They planted a variety of saplings on the school campus and pledged to nurture them while spreading the message of environmental protection among their families and communities. The activity encouraged students to develop a sense of responsibility towards nature and inspired them to contribute actively to building a greener and healthier environment. The Principal appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the students and emphasised that tree plantation is not merely a one-day event but a continuous commitment to preserving the environment for future generations. The plantation drive concluded with a collective pledge to protect trees, conserve natural resources, and work together for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

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