A week-long Tree Plantation Drive for students of Classes VI to X under the aegis of the Eco Club of St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula. The programme began with an inter-class slogan-writing competition on the theme, 'Nurturing Nature for a Greener Tomorrow'. Students, along with the School Cabinet, planted saplings across the campus and pledged to care for them. The drive concluded with a special assembly presented by Pacific House, featuring speeches on environmental conservation and sustainable living. Principal George S Shear appreciated the enthusiastic participation of students and teachers and stressed that protecting the environment is a lifelong responsibility.

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