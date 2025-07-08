Tree plantation event at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school, under the aegis of the Department of Environment, UT, Chandigarh, organised a tree plantation event to celebrate Vanmahotsav. Students actively planted various trees, medicinal and ornamental plants under the guidance of the principal and coordinators. Jasleen Kaur Sabharwal, Principal of Mount Carmel School, Mohali, was the special guest for the event. Saplings of mango, pear, pomegranate, plum, rose, aloe vera, brahmi, pattarchata, snake plant, etc, were planted at various sites on the school premises adding both aesthetic appeal and health benefits. The plants were tagged with QR codes to apprise students of English names, scientific names and uses of these plants. During plantation, the teacher’s choir of the school lit up the celebrations with a special tree plantation song “Plant a tree for tomorrow”. School Principal Dr Parveena John Singh played a pivotal role in encouraging the students and staff to understand the significance of trees for ecological balance and health.

