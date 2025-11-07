DT
Home / The School Tribune / Tribune Model School celebrates Kindergarten Sports Day

Tribune Model School celebrates Kindergarten Sports Day

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:46 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
The Kindergarten Sports Day 2025 was celebrated at Tribune Model School, Chandigarh. The event aimed to promote physical fitness, teamwork, and confidence among the little ones, while giving them an opportunity to showcase their energy and sportsmanship. The playground was filled with cheer as the tiny tots from Nursery, LKG, and UKG participated in a series of fun and engaging races such as the crawling race, 30m race, hanging target jump, sack race, and obstacle race. Their excitement and determination lit up the atmosphere, drawing loud cheers from parents and teachers alike. Adding to the joy, the relay race for children and their mothers and the tug-of-war for fathers brought a wave of laughter and enthusiasm, creating delightful family moments on the field. The audience also enjoyed the Zumba performance by LKG students, which added colour and rhythm to the event. Winners were honoured in the Best Budding Athlete Trophy Ceremony, where the young achievers were recognised for their outstanding performance and enthusiasm. They are: Nursery: Boy – Divyansh Thakur, Girl – Samantha; LKG: Boy – Kavish, Girl – Mysha; UKG: Boy – Bhavkirat, Girl – Atmika. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the school song and national anthem presented by the Music Department. The celebration concluded on a joyful note with smiles all around and a sense of accomplishment in the air. The event was graced by chief guest Chaand Nehru and Principal Rani Poddar, who congratulated all participants and appreciated the efforts of the teachers for making the day a grand success.

