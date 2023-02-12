Tribune School to hold week-long Career Fest

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 12

In an attempt to help its students to make the right career choices, the Tribune School will organise first ever week-long ‘Career Fest’ on the school campus from Monday.

According to school Principal Vandana Saxena, the career fest will provide parents of the students of class 8, 9 and 10th an opportunity to talk to experts to help them know the importance of career guidance. “At this stage of life when children are making a choice to divulge their preference of subjects, this fest will be an ideal platform to understand what career options are suited for them,” the Principal said.

The school’s certified career coach, special educator and counsellor have used standardised testing for the children of class 10 to know their interests, aptitudes, abilities, the Principal said. “Over the course of personal counselling session, children will be helped to see through the lens of their strength to make the right choice for their future,” she said.

The inaugural programme will be attended by Trustees of the Tribune Trust, Justice SS Sodhi and Gurbachan Jagat. School Management Committee members Chand Nehru, Anuradha Dua and Daman Dugal are also expected to be present.

On the first day, Aadi Garg will interact with senior school students.