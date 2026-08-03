Tribute paid to Kargil heroes

A solemn and reverential tribute was paid to the Kargil heroes at Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh, Attari, Amritsar. Students presented a short play depicting the struggles and hardships endured by Indian soldiers during the Kargil War in defending the nation’s territory. Their performance portrayed the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers in reclaiming every inch of Indian territory at the Line of Control (LoC) in Ladakh, moving both students and teachers emotionally. Before the commemoration concluded, students were exhorted to demonstrate their love for the nation by keeping their surroundings clean and taking care of public property.

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