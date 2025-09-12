DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Tributes paid to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Tributes paid to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, paid rich tributes to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a great visionary and founder of the Dyal Singh College Trust, Karnal, on his 127th death anniversary in the presence of the school Principal, Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar, by offering flowers and lighting a lamp. A Hindi teacher, Ramesh Bhardwaj, in his speech, while enlightening everyone about the great personality, Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, said he was equal to social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy. He had faith in all religions and was a good player of chess. His father, Lehna Singh Majithia, rendered his service to Maharaja Ranjit Singh for a long time and respected all religions. Everybody got emotional when the anchor briefed about the great aspects of his personality. It is a matter of proud that Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia founded many institutions like: Dyal Singh College, Dyal Singh Library, The Tribune. He donated all his property and established Dyal Singh Trust. His thoughts as a thinker, nationalist leader and a noble personality are still working as a light house for the Indian society. Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar, in her address, said Dyal Singh Majithia was a noble, philanthropist and social reformer.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts