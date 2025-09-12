Tributes paid to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, paid rich tributes to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a great visionary and founder of the Dyal Singh College Trust, Karnal, on his 127th death anniversary in the presence of the school Principal, Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar, by offering flowers and lighting a lamp. A Hindi teacher, Ramesh Bhardwaj, in his speech, while enlightening everyone about the great personality, Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, said he was equal to social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy. He had faith in all religions and was a good player of chess. His father, Lehna Singh Majithia, rendered his service to Maharaja Ranjit Singh for a long time and respected all religions. Everybody got emotional when the anchor briefed about the great aspects of his personality. It is a matter of proud that Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia founded many institutions like: Dyal Singh College, Dyal Singh Library, The Tribune. He donated all his property and established Dyal Singh Trust. His thoughts as a thinker, nationalist leader and a noble personality are still working as a light house for the Indian society. Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar, in her address, said Dyal Singh Majithia was a noble, philanthropist and social reformer.

