Tributes paid to soldiers at St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

The school commemorated the 26th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War by celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas. Students paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, participating in patriotic activities that reflected on the valour and dedication of the armed forces. The celebration aimed to instil national pride and appreciation for the sacrifices made by the heroes, honouring their legacy and spirit.
