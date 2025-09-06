Trinity College, London, honours St Xavier’s High School

The representatives of the prestigious Trinity College, London, organised a special felicitation ceremony at Hyatt Centric, Chandigarh, to honour St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, and teachers who had trained the students in 2024 for the communication skills examination. Trinity’s graded communication skills exams are designed to develop a range of transferable 21st century skills that can have a positive impact in both education and the workplace. The school has been associated with this International Exam Board since 2014 and has trained many students on different grades producing excellent results. The teachers were honoured with certificates of appreciation and mementoes. The school was also awarded a memento for its long association with the Trinity College, London. Principal George S Shear lauded the teachers for their dedication, guidance and commitment that enabled the students to excel in developing confidence, articulation and effective communication skills.

Advertisement