Tripta Public School, Chalwara, organises science exhibition

Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara, organised a grand science exhibition featuring enthusiastic participation from students of classes IV to XII. Students showcased innovative working models based on AI, health, environmental conservation and everyday science. Key attractions included an AI Generator, Automatic Water Dispenser, Ultrasonic Sensor Braking System, Smart Irrigation System and Solar Car. Biology, Physics and Geography models such as DNA, Neuron Cell, Spectroscope, Water Filtration and Earth’s Layers were also displayed. Chairman Varindr Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana appreciated the students’ creativity, scientific temperament and problem-solving skills. The exhibition celebrated innovation and experiential learning.
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