Tripta Public Sen Sec School Chalwara, Jawali

The school celebrated Independence Day. School Chairman Varinder Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana hoisted the national flag, after which the national anthem was sung. All teachers of the school participated in the national anthem. Varinder Nariyal and Rakesh Rana congratulated the staff members on Independence Day and saluted those martyrs who protected the country without caring about their lives. Teacher Anita Guleria enthralled everyone by singing a patriotic song and sweets were distributed to all.
