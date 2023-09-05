Tripta Public Sen Sec School, Chalwara, Jawali

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in the school. The festival was dedicated to the brave soldiers of the country. Beautiful rakhis were made by students of Class VI to VIII for the brave soldiers of the country. Children of the school are sending rakhis to the brave soldiers. School Chairman Varinder Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana praised the rakhis made by the children.
