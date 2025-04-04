Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwada

Four students of the school have been selected for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. It is a matter of great joy and pride that like every year, this year also the students of the school have brought laurels to their parents and the school by passing the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya examination and getting selected in it. Four students of Class V of the school — Saanvi Koundal, Naksh, Akshit Goria, and Riyansh Chaudhary — have been selected in the examination. School Chairman Varinder Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana congratulated the children by offering them sweets. Their parents were also present. Rakesh Rana said this is the result of hard work and dedication of the children. The parents of the children have also been congratulated on behalf of the school.