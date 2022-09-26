Principal of Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara, was honoured with the Shiksha Padma and Shiksha Gaurav Samman. Principal of the All India Principal Association was honoured by the association in the field of education at the primitive and highest level. Rakesh Rana was honoured for being a hardworking, experienced, soft-spoken, and qualified Principal. He has done extraordinary work in the field of education. Every year, the students of his school register several achievements because of his hard work. Priyanshi and Anant Guleria were awarded the Shiksha Gaurav Samman for their excellent performance in the Class XII conducted by the CBSE, and were awarded certificates for this.
