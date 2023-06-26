Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated on the premises. SDM Mahendra Pratap was the chief guest and SDAMO Dr Ritu Choudhary of AYUSH Department, Jawali sub-division, was the special guest on the occasion. Plow posture, cow face posture, 'Bhujangasana', palm posture and more were performed. Chairman Virendra Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana, while addressing the children, said, "We should practice yoga daily to stay healthy and fit."
