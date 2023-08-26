Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara

A capacity building programme was organised in the school by Viva Publication. Pallavi Singh, who is working in IBY World School, Jalandhar, was the resource person. In the training session, detailed information about the New Education Policy was given and Happy Class Room Teaching and other education-related topics were highlighted. All the teachers of the school participated and enjoyed the information given by the resource person. School Chairman Varinder Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana thanked the resource person and honoured her with a memento.
