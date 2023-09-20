Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara

Hindi Diwas was celebrated in the school. A special prayer meeting was organised for the students of Class III and IV, in which the children enthralled everyone by reciting poetry. Kabir’s couplets and creations were highlighted and children translated the couplets and explained their meaning. A short play was also presented by the students in which special emphasis was laid on ministerial language Hindi. Hindi teachers especially emphasised on using Hindi language. Chairman Virendra Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana, while congratulating the teachers and children, said, “Hindi is our mother tongue, we should use it as much as possible and we should be proud of it.”
