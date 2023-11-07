Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara

A Class X student of the school, Divyanshi, has been selected in the under-19 badminton team and Aradhya in the under-14 badminton team for the state-level sports competition. Two students of the school have been selected for the state level sports competition. On reaching the school, Chairman Virendra Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana warmly welcomed both the children and congratulated them and said this is the result of the hard work of the children and their physical training teachers. All teachers were present.