Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara

Under the aegis of EduFuture Educator Association and Arni University, principals from different states of the country who have done excellent and incomparable work and contribution to the field of education were honoured at Arni University. Principal of the school Rakesh Rana was honoured with the Best Principal Award for his excellent and incomparable work in the field of education. Seema Rani, teacher of English subject of the school, was also honoured with the Best Teacher Award. On reaching the school, school Chairman Varinder Nariyal and the entire staff gave him a warm welcome.