Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara

District-level Children’s Science Congress was organised at Government School of Excellence, Shahpur, in which 680 students from various schools of district Kangra participated . Achyut Rana, a Class X student of the school, brought glory to the school and his parents by securing the third position in thecompetition. He has been selected for the State-level Children Science Congress Competition to be held at National Institute of Engineering and Technology, Hamirpur.
